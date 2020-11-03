Private family funeral services for Norma Eckmann, age 91, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Kruger will officiate, with a public committal service at 2:30 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
Norma died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Norma I. Eckmann, daughter of Dorothy (Jensen) and Henry Brunken, was born on February 9, 1929. She attended Bloomfield High School. Norma married Gilbert Eckmann on June 22, 1947, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Five children were born to them: Terry, Jan, Brad, Donna, and Kevin. They lived in the Lindy and Bloomfield area throughout their life.
Norma was a housewife, helped on the farm, waitressed at Bogner’s Steakhouse, Devil’s Nest Bar, and worked at Alderman’s Variety Store. Norma enjoyed quilting, gardening, and time with friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with family in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Norma was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
She is survived by children, Terry (Peggy) of Bloomfield, Jan (Tex) Huxoll of David City, NE, Brad (Connie) of Bloomfield, Donna (Keith) Nielsen of Bloomfield, and Kevin (Kathy) of Bloomfield; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister Karen (Brunken) Erickson of Adel, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; parents, Henry and Dorothy Brunken; brother, Kenny Brunken; and sister, Verna Zart.