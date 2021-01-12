A Celebration of Life Open House for David Vogt, age 60, of Creighton, Nebraska will be Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Creighton Golf Course.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
David died Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
David Vogt was born on August 19, 1960, in Plainview, Nebraska. He attended elementary school at St. Ludger and graduated from Creighton High School in 1978. David’s first job was changing tires at Wally’s Service. In 1981, he started working for Darling International in Norfolk driving truck. David bought his own truck in 1996 and had his own route until 2004. The next six years he was at home raising his children and working for local farmers. David started at Key Sanitation in 2010 and then in 2012 he went to Gerhold Concrete in Osmond and worked there until the present. He enjoyed driving the cement truck and chatting with the local contractors.
David met Kim Lesser of Pierce in 1989. They were married on October 14, 1995. David never wanted to travel far from home, but Kim got him on an airplane and through the years they went on trips to Las Vegas, Florida, Arizona, and Washington. David and Kim celebrated their 25th anniversary in October and went on a special trip to the Black Hills.
David’s greatest love was his children, Taylor, Tessa, and Trey. He was a 24/7 dad and was very involved in their lives. He encouraged them to try new things and attended their activities. Dave was proud of all their accomplishments. Even when they started to move out, he talked with them daily. He taught them how to drive, do maintenance on their cars, to cook a good breakfast sandwich, and how to respect and treat people. David’s greatest joy was his granddaughter Aleigha. He would drop everything when she came to give her rides on the four-wheeler to check cows. She loved helping him do chores and he was teaching her the art of cracking eggs for breakfast.
Dave’s hobbies were restoring old John Deere tractors (a passion he shared with his dad), camping with family and friends, taking drives with his kids, and caring for his cows, chickens, and rabbits. He was a member of the Bulldog Lounge Pool team. Dave passed his love for pool onto his kids and was always up for a game.
He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Kim; son, Taylor (fiancé Tami Dostal), granddaughter, Aleigha; daughter, Tessa (boyfriend Caleb Pedersen); son, Trey; mother, Marlene (Gelvin) Stevens; brother, Cory; sisters, Anne (Dave) Condon and Karyn (Ronnie) Steffen; in-laws, Doug and Sharon Lesser; sisters-in-law, Hollie (Bob) Zurcher and Julie Lesser; brothers-in-law, Mike (Kelly) Lesser and Ben (Megan) Lesser; nieces, Ellyse (Brent) Kruger, Emily Lesser, and Grace Steffen; nephews, Cole, Nathan, and Carter Condon, RJ (Nicole) Zurcher, Ryan (Maranda) Zurcher, Charlie Lesser, and Isaac Steffen; five great-nieces; five great-nephews; aunt, Grace Meikle; uncles, Dale (Linda) Meikle, John (Marlene) Vogt, Don Vogt, and Jerry Vogt; and numerous cousins and friends.
David is up in heaven with his father, Robert Vogt; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.