Terance Burrell’s passion for the sport of football served him well when he played both sides of the ball for the Creighton Bulldogs, with his most impressive stats coming on defense, racking up a total of 46 total tackles this season, 38 of those being solo and the other 16 assisted.
And now, he hopes to continue what he loves most about the game, “tackling and being aggressive,” at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
“Our Staff at Dakota Wesleyan University is extremely excited to add Terance to our recruiting class. Terance is a dynamic athlete who can do a lot for us on the defensive side of the ball. We expect him to have a bright future here both on and off the field!” according to Alex Foster, Dakota Wesleyan’s linebackers coach.
On the Creighton gridiron, Burrell was also credited with causing 6 fumbles and 4 pass breakups, including one interception for 58 yards, a pivotal play in the playoff game against Wisner-Pilger, when he sprinted all the way to the end zone with his catch. His efforts all season earned him 2nd team honors on the All-District team.
Zac Kliment, head coach of Creighton’s football team commented:l “I am very happy and proud to see Terance continue on his athletic and academic career at Dakota Wesleyan. It’s always such a rewarding feeling for a student-athlete to see all of their hard work and dedication be recognized at a higher level. I think being a part of the football program at Dakota Wesleyan will be a great experience for him. I can’t wait to come and catch a few games in the future to watch Terance as he continues to grow.”
Of all the offers he received, mostly from other NAIA schools, Terance said that he felt most comfortable with this coaching staff at DWU and the panel of players who visited with him. He was also pleased to find out that they offers an impressive criminal justice program, as he’s eager to pursue that as a career path.