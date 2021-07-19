A memorial service will be held for Arnold Anderson at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bloomfield on Friday, August 6th at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
Arnold was the son of John and Mabel Anderson and was raised in the Bloomfield area. In 1947 he married Lilly Junge and they farmed 5 miles South of Crofton til 1988 when they moved to Phoenix to be closer to their daughter, Karen. Arnold passed away in Phoenix, AZ, on May 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Due to Covid restrictions a service was not held at that time.