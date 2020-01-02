The Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation, along with Midwest Bank, would like to announce the grants given this past year to very deserving organizations in local communities. The Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation began as a way for the Cooper family to give back to the communities in which Midwest Banks are located. The family felt it was important to show appreciation for and foster new relationships within those communities and has been doing so for many years. The Foundation’s purpose is to support health, education and recreation in the communities that Midwest Bank serves.
These communities include Creighton, Deshler, Lincoln, Norfolk, Pierce, Pilger, Plainview, Wisner & York and each have benefited from Cooper Foundation Grants. In Creighton for 2019, Creighton Baseball Association received $750 to put towards the purchase of a Tractor; the Creighton Softball Association received $750 to update their batting cage; and Creighton Community Schools received $1,500 to use towards their KidZone. In addition to the check from the foundation, the KidZone also received a personal check for $500 was written and donated by Lu Schell, president of the Jim. B. & Lillian F. Cooper Foundation.
Over the years, the Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation has been honored to give over $935,000 to local organizations. The Cooper Foundation appreciates the opportunity to make these contributions and looks forward to continuing the long standing tradition.