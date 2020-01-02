Knox County Scholarship Offer

To encourage other women to enter the teaching profession, Alpha Lambda Chapter, a group of Key Women Educators in Knox County, will be offering a $250 grant-in-aid (scholarship). Women currently in their junior or senior year of college majoring in education are eligible to apply. The applicant must be a graduate of a Knox County high school or a nontraditional student who is a resident of Knox County. This grant-in-aid will be presented for the second semester. January 11, 2020, is the deadline for applying. Contact Mary Eiler, 101 West Verdel 2nd St, Niobrara NE 68760 (402-229-3249) for more information.