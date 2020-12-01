Dallas G. Fiscus age 65 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer since January of 2018.
A public graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. A public visitation was Monday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Face masks and social distancing were observed for the visitation and funeral.
Dallas Gene was born on March 2, 1955 in Wakefield, Nebraska to Richard and Miriam (Tilton). He attended school in Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School in 1973. Dallas worked for Kohlberg’s and for area farmers during high school. He moved to Norfolk in 1974 and worked asamechanic for Norfolk Cab Service. In 1976 he began driving a truck for Abler Transfer until moving back to the farm to the occupation he loved the most.
He married Connie Lynn Hart in Bloomfield, Nebraska on September 6, 1975. Dallas and Connie were blessed with two children, Nicholas and Melissa. In February of 1995 he bought his own truck and operated as Fiscus Trucking and continued to farm until his health declined. Dallas served on the Herrick Township Board.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Connie of Crofton; son Nick (Jennifer) Fiscus of Crofton; daughter Melissa (Bryan) Honcik of Norfolk, NE; his four shining stars – his granddaughters Brooklynn and Cameryn Fiscus, Isabelle and Kinley Honcik; sisters Peggy (Kenny) Doering of Yankton, SD, Jackie (Rick) Johnson of Oskaloosa, IA; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents and grandparents; a sister Connie Delvaux and husband Larry Delvaux; and great nephew Alex Seas; as well as several aunts and uncles.