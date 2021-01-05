Clara Belle Hull, 88 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on August 3, 1932 to William and Rose (Peters) Eisenhauer in Bloomfield, NE.
She grew up on a farm and graduated from Bloomfield High School, class of 1950. After high school, she attended Wayne State College and earned her teaching certificate. Clara taught in a one room school- house for a few years. On February 24, 1952, Clara married Claude J. Hull in Bloomfield, NE. Clara and Claude met at a town dance and cherished 41 year of marriage. Clara loved cooking, canning, sewing, and going thrift shopping to collect antiques.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Launette (Greg) Kotik of Winslow, NE; sons, Randall (Michel) Hull of Fremont, Rick (Theresa) Hull of Wahoo, NE, Rusty (Renee) Hull of Audubon, IA, Craig (Jolynn) Hull of Nickerson, NE and Kevin (Kelly) Hull of Fremont; brother, Lonnie Eisenhauer; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Eisenhauer and Faye Johnson; son-in-law, Wayne Seitz; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude; daughter, Glenda R. Seitz; grandson, Thaddeus; brothers, Sten Eisenhauer and Willis Eisenhauer; sisters, Marcella Carlow and Mary Ann Engels.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Friday, January 8, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser’s. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490