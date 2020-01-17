Cancellations & Postponements For Friday Jan. 17

No School for the following schools:
Creighton Public Schools
Bloomfield Community Schools
Verdigre Public Schools
Niobrara Public Schools
Wausa Public Schools
Santee Community Schools
Crofton Community Schools no practices or activities
Wausa boys and girls basketball games scheduled for tonight vs. Randolph have been postponed until Monday, Jan. 27 with both boys and girls JV games starting at 4:45 p.m. The Freshman - Sophomore tournament scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled indefinitely.
Niobrara basketball games at Elkhorn Valley tonight are cancelled make up date TBA.
Bloomfield junior high basketball games with Windside on Saturday in Bloomfield have been cancelled.