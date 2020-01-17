Cancellations & Postponements For Friday Jan. 17

No School for the following schools: 

Creighton Public Schools

Bloomfield Community Schools

Verdigre Public Schools 

Niobrara Public Schools 

Wausa Public Schools 

Santee Community Schools 

Crofton Community Schools no practices or activities

Wausa boys and girls basketball games scheduled for tonight vs. Randolph have been postponed until Monday, Jan. 27 with both boys and girls JV games starting at 4:45 p.m. The Freshman - Sophomore tournament scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled indefinitely. 

Niobrara basketball games at Elkhorn Valley tonight are cancelled make up date TBA.

Bloomfield junior high basketball games with Windside on Saturday in Bloomfield have been cancelled. 