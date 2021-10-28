Our Newspapers:
Updated: October 29, 2021 @ 8:05 pm
Creighton's used an explosive first half to take a commanding lead and its defense pitched a shutout for a 50-0 Homecoming victory over Niobrara/Verdigre on Friday night.
Ed Doerr will celebrate his 80th birthday on November 1. His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate. Cards may be sent to Ed Doerr P.O. Box 356, Creighton, NE 68729.