Over the past few years, more and more people have been able to listen to Creighton Legion baseball games, thanks to a couple of homegrown announcers.
“We started calling games on radio for Creighton in 2015 and it has been a blast ever since,” Don Henery said.
Ken Meyer and Don Henery have been the voice of the Creighton Legion team for the past three years on the low power radio station 95.9. The two have traveled to the away games for the fans who can’t make it, allowing them to still hear their hometown boys play.
“We call the football and basketball games for Creighton as well, but there is something special about calling baseball games for Creighton,” Henery said. “Creighton is known as a baseball town and being able to call games for some really talented teams has been a lot of fun already. We get to travel with the team which is really fun.”
Not every announcer who calls baseball games has baseball marked as their favorite sport. That isn’t the case for Meyer.
“I love getting to call the games for the legion team because I myself am a baseball fanatic,” Meyer said. “I’ve been involved with legion ball since my kids played back in the 1980s. I’ve been announcing games here for 22 years and now on the radio for the past four years with Don.”
One of their favorite parts about getting to call games is just hearing the feedback from the locals. With it being a low power station, the radio portion doesn’t reach as far, but people can still hear them online.
“We always enjoy the feedback from everybody, especially from where people are listening from,” Henery said. “We’ve had people listen as far as Canada and even Jamaica. We are a low power station but people are still able to listen online to us which makes it easier on everyone.”
While they call games for the baseball squad, the two also get the chance to call for basketball and football for Creighton.
“Although this isn’t baseball, probably my favorite memory from calling games so far is when we got to call the state football championship game,” Henery said. “We got our own suite and we got to talk to Adrian Martinez, John Cook, and Scott Frost.”
Creighton has been known as a baseball town for quite a long time. They are used to winning seasons and close games. A lot of their close games have come against O’Neill.
“Anytime that Creighton plays against O’Neill, we know that we are in for a treat,” Henery said. “O’Neill always makes it a tough game for Creighton and its always a fun time when you get to call those types of games.”
Being a baseball fanatic, Meyer has seen his fair share of America’s pastime. So it can be hard sometimes to find one game that is extremely memorable.
“There have been so many fun games that we’ve called together that it is kind of hard to remember them,” Meyer said. “When you love the game of baseball, it makes it hard to remember all of the games that you’ve called. There has been a lot of close games and we’ve seen a lot of good players come through here.”
With Creighton’s winning seasons comes state baseball. Creighton has been no stranger to competing at state baseball three times in recent years.
“Getting to call games at state baseball can be a once in a lifetime opportunity, but we’ve been lucky to be down there multiple times,” Meyer said. “The pregame rituals with each player getting announced by their name and position is probably my favorite part because it makes it feel like a big league game.”
With both men being from Creighton, it makes it a hometown feel calling games together.
“Ken actually went to school with my mom,” Henery said. “We both are from Creighton which makes this whole thing kind of a hometown type of deal and it makes it even better.”
Both men like to give each other a hard time while calling games together, but it is all in good fun.
“We love calling games,” Henery said. “My favorite part about calling with Ken though is giving him a bad time. I have to look at him sometimes and tell him not to swear,” Henery added with a chuckle.
Although they give each other a hard time, the two have bonded through the years to make their broadcasts a great experience.
“Getting to call games with Don is always a fun time,” Meyer said. “The comradery is always there between us. We can usually tell what each other is thinking and finish the sentence for one another. When you get used to calling games with someone, it makes it a whole lot easier and a lot more fun.”