Private family services for Jack Peters, age 61, of Creighton, Nebraska will be held at a later date. Reverend Karen Juzenas will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Jack died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.
Jack Peters and his twin sister Jill were born in Terre Haute, Indiana on December 27, 1958, to Donald Jack Peters and Evelina Robertson Peters. He was the seventh in a family of 11 children. Jack received his GED from Vigo County School in 2003. He worked as a roofer for many years and was a member of Roofing Union Local 150. Jack worked as a maintenance man for cemeteries in Indiana and Nebraska. He received an honorable medical discharge from the US Army.
He was married to Rebecca Long, and always loved her children Travis, Lacey, and Holly Ann as his own.
Jack married Jessica Juzenas in 2008 and moved to Nebraska. To this union were born Anya, Cassandra, and Marie. He attended St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and Faith United Church in Creighton.
Jack was a devoted father who lived for his children always. He was a friend to all and loved helping people. He loved the Lord and was at peace with his life. For the last year of his life, his son Zachariah lived with him to help him during his illness. Zach was honored to be his caregiver as well as to spend precious moments with his father. Jack was also an animal lover, and he will be missed by Sunny and Sparkles.
Jack is survived by four brothers, Donald (Glenna), George, James (Mildred), and Byron (Tina); five sisters, Judith (Hubert) Fulford, Charlotte Risley, Terry Sparks, Jill (Robert) Shapuras, and Tammy (Terry) Shaffer; daughters, April Ellinger, Heather (Randy) Caskey, Lacey Singleton, Holly Ann Singleton, Anya Peters, and twins Marie and Cassandra Peters; sons, Joshua, Zachariah Peters, and Travis Singleton; 18 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry; and brother-in-law, Larry Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for funeral expenses.