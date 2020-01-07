Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale Feb. 7 In Nebraska

WHAT: The Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, is coming to Nebraska in February.
WHEN: The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program will begin Feb. 7. Cookie booths will open Feb. 14, and cookies will be sold through March 15.
WHO: Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout.
WHERE: To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smart phone, beginning Feb. 7.
WHY: As Girl Scouts run their cookie businesses, they learn financial literacy, build their leadership skills and position themselves for future success. What’s more, the proceeds from every cookie purchase stay local to power amazing experiences and fund community service projects.