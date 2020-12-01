Kenneth Kumm
Private family services for Kenneth Kumm, age 91, of Bloomfield, Nebraska were Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate.
Graveside services will follow at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Social distancing guidelines were followed. Masks were required.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence.
Kenneth Edward Kumm was born August 15, 1929, to Robert and Meta (Gloe) Kumm on a farm northwest of Osmond. He passed away November 26, 2020, peacefully in his son’s home on his farm by Bloomfield.
Kenneth was baptized into faith on September 1, 1929, and was confirmed on March 29, 1942, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, Nebraska. Unfortunately, a farming accident at an early age caused him to have a prosthetic leg, but for 87 years that never slowed him down. During his early years, Kenneth worked on a threshing crew but farming with his family was his passion. He graduated from Osmond High School on May 26, 1946.
On February 26, 1950, Kenneth was united in marriage to Norma Jean Schlote of Creighton at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. After their marriage, Kenneth and Norma made their home south of Bloomfield and became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church. Here they were blessed with six children: Karen, Connie, Patricia, Kevin, Kelvin, and Pamela.
Farming was in his blood and he took the greatest pride in his farm and always did as much as he could to continually improve upon what he had. In 1968, Kenneth was the first person in the area to install a center pivot irrigation. He won countless awards for his test plot yields and always enjoyed working with livestock. His passion for farming continued through his sons, Kelvin and Kevin, along with his grandson Kenneth and great-grandson Kendric. He knew his farm would continue to strive for years to come.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Karen Skinner of Palmyra, Connie Dittoe of Lincoln, Patricia (Larry) Steckly of Lincoln, Kevin Kumm of Norfolk, and Kelvin (Joleen) of Wausa; son-in-law, Steve Olson of Plainview; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Milford (Hattie) Kumm of Osmond, Robert (LaVern) Kumm of Lincoln, and Elaine (Lloyd) Timmerman of Osmond; in-laws, Leland Schlote of Creighton, Donna Tyler of Creighton, Marilyn Schlote of Norfolk, and Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Meta Kumm; his beloved wife, Norma in November 2019; parents-in-law, Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; daughter, Pamela Olson; brothers, Glen (Bernice) Kumm and Harland (Lavila) Kumm; sisters, Alice (Earl) Schnoover and Elizabeth (Ted) Herbolsheimer; infant brother, Lester; sons-in-law, Russell Johnson, Bill Skinner, and Bob Dittoe; and in-laws, Dean Schlote, Jeanette Schlote, and Larry Tyler.