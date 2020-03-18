Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.