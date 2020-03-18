If you have an update involving Knox County, please submit it here.
Creighton: 59 Express - Seating area Closed, Delivery offered Thursday, March 19 5-7pm. Orders can include pizza, hot food from our full kitchen, salads, cold drinks from our cooler and snacks. You can pay for these items with cash or check. Call 402-358-5699 to place an order
Creighton: North Central Public Power District - Will be allowing limited access to its lobby
Creighton: Janet Frank Quilts & Embroidery - Closed
Creighton: Subway - Carry out only
Midwest Bank - Lobby closed drive thru is still open
Crofton: Main Street Treasures - Closed
Winnetoon: Elaine's will continues to remain open with regard to the 10 person limit but is offering takeout and curbside pickup. Elaine's does meal on wheels deliveries to Creighton. Anyone can call before 10AM to have delivery between 11:45 - 1pm. Call 402-847-3321
All public and parochial schools are closed through March 31
Creighton Historical Center - Closed
Bloomfield Community Center and Public restrooms - Closed
Lewis and Clark Visitor Center and the Gavins Point Project office - Closed
Lindy: Postponing of Knox County GOP Convention
Creighton Public Library - Closed
All catholic masses suspended
Creighton: St. Ludger Fish Fry - Curbside pick up or delivery only call 402-358-3443.
Good Samaritan, Bloomfield: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.
Alpine Village, Verdigre: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.
Crofton Golden Age Senior Center - Closed to visitors
Creighton Care Centre - Closed to visitors