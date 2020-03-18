KCN Updates

If you have an update involving Knox County, please submit it here.

Bloomfield

Creighton: 59 Express -  Seating area Closed, Delivery offered Thursday, March 19 5-7pm. Orders can include pizza, hot food from our full kitchen, salads, cold drinks from our cooler and snacks. You can pay for these items with cash or check. Call 402-358-5699 to place an order

Creighton: North Central Public Power District - Will be allowing limited access to its lobby

Creighton: Janet Frank Quilts & Embroidery - Closed 

Creighton: Subway - Carry out only

Midwest Bank - Lobby closed drive thru is still open 

Crofton: Main Street Treasures - Closed

Winnetoon: Elaine's will continues to remain open with regard to the 10 person limit but is offering takeout and curbside pickup. Elaine's does meal on wheels deliveries to Creighton. Anyone can call before 10AM to have delivery between 11:45 - 1pm. Call 402-847-3321

Bloomfield

All public and parochial schools are closed through March 31

Bloomfield

Creighton Historical Center - Closed 

Bloomfield Community Center and Public restrooms - Closed 

Lewis and Clark Visitor Center and the Gavins Point Project office - Closed

Lindy: Postponing of Knox County GOP Convention

Bloomfield

Creighton Public Library - Closed 

Bloomfield

All catholic masses suspended

Bloomfield

Creighton: St. Ludger Fish Fry - Curbside pick up or delivery only call 402-358-3443. 

Bloomfield

Good Samaritan, Bloomfield: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.

Alpine Village, Verdigre: No visitors, please Skype or FaceTime residents.

Crofton Golden Age Senior Center - Closed to visitors 

Creighton Care Centre - Closed to visitors 