Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end in the evening giving way to some clearing overnight. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.