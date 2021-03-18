Congrats to Creighton High School for earning 3rd place in the Academic Contest hosted by Northeast Community College! Students had to be in the top 3 of the schools participating to earn points for the team. There were 46 teams in Classes C & D. For Creighton, the winners in their respective tests was Dylan Kuhlman, Samantha Crockett, Maycee Zimmerer, Braxton Brockhaus, Matthew Johnson, Jace Hoferer, and (not pictured) Levi Bearinger and Trenton Mathis. Look for more details in next week's paper!