Our Newspapers:
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 9, 2022 @ 7:42 am
The Creighton Golf team competed in the Neligh-Oakdale dual at the Antelope Country Club on Thursday.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Open house for Elaine Carpenter’s 90th Birthday at St. Ludgers Parish Hall in Creighton on April 16th from 2-4 p.m. Cards may also reach her at Avera Creighton Care Centre, P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE. 68729.