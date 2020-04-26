Brayden Zimmerer
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Brian and Mandy Zimmerer
Family: Alec
School Activities: Football and Track
Hobbies/Interests: Hanging with friends, watching sports, enjoying the outdoors, being active
Greatest Challenge: Passing college algebra
Plans After Graduation: Attend University of Omaha (UNO) for criminology
Goals for the future: Have a nice family in a nice place and enjoy life
Best Memory in High School: Beating Conner in our series of pig and rubbing it in hardcore to make him upset.