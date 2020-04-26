brayden

Brayden Zimmerer 

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Brian and Mandy Zimmerer

Family: Alec

School Activities: Football and Track 

Hobbies/Interests: Hanging with friends, watching sports, enjoying the outdoors, being active 

Greatest Challenge: Passing college algebra 

Plans After Graduation: Attend University of Omaha (UNO) for criminology 

Goals for the future: Have a nice family in a nice place and enjoy life

Best Memory in High School: Beating Conner in our series of pig and rubbing it in hardcore to make him upset. 

 