Public Service Announcement
Nebraska National Guard will be assisting the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) on Friday, April 17th with one-time testing events held in O’Neill and Bloomfield. NCDHD would like to stress that the presence of the Nebraska National Guard and the testing events are not due to a large number of cases in the district. The Nebraska National Guard has been in contact with Local Health Departments across the state of Nebraska to set up these testing events to gain a clearer picture of the presence of COVID-19 in our state.
These testing events are not a voluntary testing opportunity for the general public. NCDHD has been in contact with community partners throughout the district and persons in continued public exposure settings have been asked to participate in the testing and will be contacted for scheduling. The participants in the testing have not been limited to having to reside in the counties where the testing events are taking place. Testing samples will be obtained from residents across the district. The Nebraska National Guard is prepared to test 100 total people. NCDHD will follow-up with individuals who participated in the testing and address any potential positive results on next steps.
NCDHD would also like to remind district residents that we are in day 7 of 21 for the 6 Rules to Follow to Keep Nebraska Healthy issued by Gov. Ricketts. Every day our community members follow these guides helps flatten the curve.
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
- Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.