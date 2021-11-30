A former Creighton man is facing two felony charges in connection with the death of his 4-month-old baby.
Deputy Knox County Attorney Samantha Holecek filed the charges against Edward Stephan Davis, 29, on Monday and he is being held at the Brown County Jail in Brownwood, Texas, awaiting transport by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office back to Center.
Davis faces the charges of child abuse resulting in death, a class 1B felony, and manslaughter, a class 2A felony. Both charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. According to the complaint filed by Holecek, Davis placed 4-month-old Ender Lee Davis in a situation that knowingly and intentionally “endangered his life, cruelly confined or cruelly punished” him, resulting in the infant’s death.
The charges are the result of an investigation by Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan into the death of Ender Lee Davis on Jan. 13, 2021, with cooperation from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Avera Creighton Hospital and the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.