A Creighton cowgirl has turned in one of the fastest times recorded so far at the 2021 National High School Rodeo in Lincoln.
Jessica Stevens clocked a time of 7.72 seconds in goat tying — the fastest time in Monday morning's performance.
Although there have only been two performances at this time, Sunday night and Monday morning, Stevens has the second fastest time so far. Only Brooklyn Balch of Texas recorded one better, with a 7.66 on Sunday night.
Stevens is set to compete again on Friday night.
Tatum Olson of Bloomfield is scheduled to begin reined cow horse competition at nationals on Tuesday morning.