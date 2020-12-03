A Creighton man was tased and apprehended Thursday morning after a foot pursuit.
According to the Creighton Police Department, law enforcement was called about a male causing a disturbance on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. in downtown Creighton at 11:35 a.m.
Officers located 29-year-old Theon Merchant of Creighton, who was armed with four knives, near the intersection of Redick Avenue and Lake Street. After a foot pursuit for several blocks, Merchant was tased by law enforcement and then taken into custody.
Both the Creighton Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call.