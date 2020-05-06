Public Service Announcement
North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of an additional positive COVID-19 case in Knox County on 5/6/2020. The resident was exposed outside of the district and is at home. Contact investigations were initiated and all direct contacts have been contacted and are in quarantine. Case investigation determined that risk to the Knox County community from this case is low.
NCDHD would like to reiterate to our district communities that though this case was contracted outside of the district, district residents should still be cautious, be aware of your surroundings, and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
Please note that New Directed Health Measures went into effect on Monday, May 4th. A summary of the guidance can be found on our Facebook page or the DHHS Facebook page. The full Directed Health Measures can be found by county on the DHHS website here: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx or on the NCDHD website at www.ncdhd.ne.gov under the COVID-19 Resources and Updates section as well as may other resources.