North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of another positive COVID-19 case in Knox County since its last update on Friday.
NCDHD reported that the case was a resident of Knox County where community spread has been present.
Two cases in Pierce county were also reported with one of those cases being related to direct exposure to a confirmed case and one being contracted from community spread.
A district case count total can be found below with updated per county breakdown. NCDHD reminds district residents that we should assume that COVID-19 is present in the communities we live in. NCDHD will no longer be reporting risk level to the general community unless there is a situation that warrants notice of community exposure. Residents are encouraged to follow guidelines which include extra handwashing, social distancing, stay home and limit unnecessary travel, remain six feet from others, and wearing a mask in public.
NCDHD remains in close contact with other health districts and has been notified of other individuals that live in different areas of the state but have worked or traveled through the NCDHD district. NCDHD works closely with impacted employers or businesses when notified of these instances to ensure safety of the employer and community members in the areas of travel.
NCDHD case count update as of 5/26/2020 at 2:00 PM: 24 total cases
Antelope: 8 Keya Paha: 0
Boyd: 0 Knox: 10
Brown: 0 Pierce: 4
Cherry: 1 Rock: 0
Holt: 1