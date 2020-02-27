Flames can be seen shooting from at least one building at Michael Foods tonight as firefighters continue to battle a major fire west of Bloomfield.
Multiple fire departments and EMTs are on scene of the fire, which began late afternoon at the chicken facility. The roads have been blocked off by law enforcement, prohibiting anyone from gaining entry within a mile radius of the plant.
Departments from Creighton, Osmond, Wausa and Plainview are on scene, along with multiple others.
Officials said the state fire marshal’s office has already been on scene via a plane looking into the fire.
No information regarding employees has been released at this time.
