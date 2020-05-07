camden

Camden Eisenhauer

School:  Niobrara Public Schools

Age:   18

Parents:   Rick and Kandi Eisenhauer

Siblings:   Mckayla and Brittany

Moody Motor

What was your best school memory?   Best school memory was making NVC quarterfinals, also winning homecoming king

What are your future plans after graduation?   Go to Unl and major in PGA golf course management

What was your favorite school lunch?   Lasagna

What was the best lesson you ever learned at school?   No matter if all the odds are against you, try your best and don't give up

Activities or organizations you participated in?   football, basketball, golf, skills USA, national honor society

What advice can you give underclassmen?   The years go by fast and take advantage of all the opportunities you have