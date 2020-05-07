Camden Eisenhauer
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age: 18
Parents: Rick and Kandi Eisenhauer
Siblings: Mckayla and Brittany
What was your best school memory? Best school memory was making NVC quarterfinals, also winning homecoming king
What are your future plans after graduation? Go to Unl and major in PGA golf course management
What was your favorite school lunch? Lasagna
What was the best lesson you ever learned at school? No matter if all the odds are against you, try your best and don't give up
Activities or organizations you participated in? football, basketball, golf, skills USA, national honor society
What advice can you give underclassmen? The years go by fast and take advantage of all the opportunities you have