sam

Sam Van Metre 

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Deb and Charles Van Metre III 

brockhaus

Family: Grace, Joey, Gus (Nephew), Annie, Tasha 

School Activities: Football, Track, Speech, FFA, Basketball  

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, Fishing, and Hanging with the Boys  

Greatest Challenge: Life decisions 

Plans After Graduation: Going into the Marines to join the Infantry, then going to Northeast Community College for Utility Line 

Goals for the future: A long great life   

Best Memory in High School: State Football

 