Sam Van Metre
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Deb and Charles Van Metre III
Family: Grace, Joey, Gus (Nephew), Annie, Tasha
School Activities: Football, Track, Speech, FFA, Basketball
Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, Fishing, and Hanging with the Boys
Greatest Challenge: Life decisions
Plans After Graduation: Going into the Marines to join the Infantry, then going to Northeast Community College for Utility Line
Goals for the future: A long great life
Best Memory in High School: State Football