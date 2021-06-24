Knox County firefighters battled two ground fires sparked by lightning Wednesday night, Creighton Fire Chief Kevin Sonnichsen said.
The Creighton department was called to a blaze 1 mile west and ½ mile north of Center at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sonnichsen said firefighters discovered another fire in a pasture 1 mile east of the Hwy 13 and Hwy 84 junction while fighting the first fire.
The Verdigre and Bloomfield fire departments were called in to assist the firefighting efforts and crews remained on scene until 2 a.m.
Sonnichsen said no buildings were damaged in either fire.