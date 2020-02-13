Nisa Hinzmann

Meet Nisa Hinzmann

School: Creighton High School

Age: 18

Parents: Cal and Denise Hinzmann

A Special Place

Family: Devika Hinzmann

School activities: One-Acts, FCCLA, band, choir, speech, dance, show choir, track

Hobbies/Interests: Hanging out with friends and family; being outside

Greatest challenge: Being involved in many activities and keeping my grades up 

College plan to attend/after graduation plans: Two years at Northeast Community College and last 2 years at Wayne State College

Goals for the future: Get a degree in early childhood education 

Best memory in high school: Dancing at Memorial Stadium during halftime of State football game my junior year 

 