Meet Nisa Hinzmann
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Cal and Denise Hinzmann
Family: Devika Hinzmann
School activities: One-Acts, FCCLA, band, choir, speech, dance, show choir, track
Hobbies/Interests: Hanging out with friends and family; being outside
Greatest challenge: Being involved in many activities and keeping my grades up
College plan to attend/after graduation plans: Two years at Northeast Community College and last 2 years at Wayne State College
Goals for the future: Get a degree in early childhood education
Best memory in high school: Dancing at Memorial Stadium during halftime of State football game my junior year