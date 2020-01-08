Six people were honored recently at by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Boyd County Sheriff Clarence “Chuck” Wrede and two of his deputies, Albert Lee, and Randy Kruse were honored and presented plaques for help they did for the citizens of Knox County during the flooding of the “bomb cyclone” in March of 2019 and in the months following that when access to the Northwest part of Knox County was limited because of bridges that were washed out.
Knox County Dispatchers Kendra Holtz, Peggy Frame and Jody Brewer were also honored and presented a plaque for the outstanding job they did dispatching during the bomb cyclone, helping get people evacuated from the flooded areas as well as coordinating communications for Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement during the severe weather event.
The six were each presented the awards by Chief Dispatcher/Jailer Donna Hays, 911 Coordinator Heather Kienow and Knox County Sheriff Don Henery.