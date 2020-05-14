Our Newspapers:
Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 2:23 am
There have been seven Knox County Athletes who were selected to the eighth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic in Norfolk.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Due to the uncertainties of Covid-19 and the District Health Measures the annual Kolache Days 2020 has been canceled, according to the Verdigre Improvement Club.