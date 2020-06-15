North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of two additional positive cases in Knox County.
The first case, through contact investigations has been deemed to be from community spread. Close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. The second case is currently under investigation. Contacts in this case have been identified and asked to quarantine.
Residents of Knox County should assume the illness is in their community, as community spread is present in the county.
NCDHD would like to remind residents that Test Nebraska will be holding additional testing events in the district through the rest of the month. The next testing events will be June 19th and 20th 8 am-12 pm in O'Neill at the Holt County Roads Department. Clinics will also take place at the Valentine Fire Hall June 21st from 10 am – 2 pm and June 22nd from 8 am – 12 pm. Residents can sign up now at www.testnebraska.com. To sign up for a Test Nebraska event please visit the Test Nebraska website. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish. Click the START NOW button at the top to begin and complete the questions to the best of your knowledge.
Previously, based on the answers given, it would have been determined if someone qualified to be tested. NCDHD received confirmation that criteria for qualifying for testing has been lifted in areas outside of Lincoln and Omaha. NCDHD encourages district residents to sign up if they have previously tried and not met qualifications and would still like a test. Directions to the clinic site will be available based on the clinic you select. Please save or print the QR code that is generated after scheduling and bring this with you to the clinic.
Case count update as of 6/15/2020 at 3:00 PM: 32 Total Cases (TC) and 28 Recoveries (R) Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second.
Antelope: TC: 8 R: 8
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1
Knox: TC: 15 R: 11
Brown: TC: 0
Pierce: TC: 6 R: 6
Cherry: TC: 1 R: 1
Rock: TC: 0
Holt: TC: 1 R: 1