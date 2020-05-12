Jordon Brewer

Meet Jordon Brewer

School:  Verdigre Public School

Age: 18

Parents: Jamie Brewer

Verdigre Auto Sales

Family: Uncles/aunts: Tom, Ellen Brewer Grandparents: Orin, Mary Brewer 

School Activities: Art Club

Hobbies/Interests: Computers/Audio Equipment

Greatest Challenge: Moving to Nebraska was a real culture shock. Took almost two years to properly acclimate.

Plans After Graduation: To take a gap year and earn a little money before college. Then I’ll move on to get a business degree.

Goals for the future:  To own a business in the technology sector.

Best Memory in High School: Most likely it would be prom my junior year. I had a great time with my friend Bailey Frank. 