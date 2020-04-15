Carson Ray Lilly
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Joan and Justin Lilly
Family: Noah and Aleia
School Activities: Basketball, Track, FFA
Hobbies/Interests: Baseball and hanging out with friends
Greatest Challenge: Passing math
Plans After Graduation: Northeast Community College working on my degree in plumbing
Goals for the future: Complete my degree and work at Volkman’s Plumbing and Heating in Norfolk
Best Memory in High School: Watching Nathan Hale do a backflip in the locker room and watching Charlize fall off the homecoming float