Carson Ray Lilly 

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Joan and Justin Lilly

Family: Noah and Aleia

School Activities: Basketball, Track, FFA

Hobbies/Interests: Baseball and hanging out with friends 

Greatest Challenge: Passing math

Plans After Graduation: Northeast Community College working on my degree in plumbing 

Goals for the future: Complete my degree and work at Volkman’s Plumbing and Heating in Norfolk 

Best Memory in High School: Watching Nathan Hale do a backflip in the locker room and watching Charlize fall off the homecoming float

 