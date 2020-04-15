Bloomfield, NE (68718)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Some rain may mix in. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Some rain may mix in. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.