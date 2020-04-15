A line of vehicles wound through the Knox County Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon, stretching through the gates and further east past the Central Valley Ag entrance.
Hundreds of families waited patiently for an unprecedented act of kindness from one of the area’s largest employers as Michael Foods gave away boxes of foods — no questions asked.
“I want people to know that this is for everybody. There are no income requirements,” said Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods. “If you live in a community in which we operate, we want to help you, and we have the food available to do it.”
With the state’s Directed Health Measure, it’s been difficult for families to secure various food items. Melena said Michael Foods distributed food boxes to employees about two weeks ago and has given to food banks as well.
“We did it because we heard from our employees that it was difficult to find eggs in the grocery store, so we put this together quickly,” he said. “It was so well received that we wanted to do this for the community.”
Bloomfield and Wakefield were the first communities on the distribution list, but Melena said it was important to include other communities as well.
“This is an opportunity to give back to the community in which we operate,” he said. “When we decided to do this for Bloomfield and Wakefield — the two communities we operate in — I requested we spread it out to cover the towns around Bloomfield because the community people live in is the area, not just the town.”
On Wednesday, Creighton, Plainview, Hartington, Emerson, Allen and Wayne will have sites for distribution. On Thursday, more sites will be at Crofton, Wausa and Osmond.
Looking at the towns receiving food, Melena said it’s not a coincidence that many of those communities sent firefighters to Bloomfield just weeks ago as mutual aid when Michael Foods battled a historic fire.
“Many of the towns we’re distributing in are also the towns that helped us in our time of need when they sent their fire departments about 45 days ago,” he said. “This is a way to give back to those communities. I think it tells people a lot about the company we work for. We’re very, very pleased to be able to do this.”
Melena said the food boxes contain about 40 pounds of food and contain items that normally go to a restaurant, which means the quantity will go toward several meals. He said it contains a 2 pound carton of pasteurized liquid eggs; hard cooked, peeled eggs; a container of refrigerated mashed potatoes; shredded potatoes; and diced potatoes.
Melena said with plants and farms all over the U.S., similar food distributions are occurring in multiple states, including Texas, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. He said about 15,000 families will receive the food boxes.
“This is our appreciation for all that these communities do for us. It’s a way to give back,” he said. “Some of these are family members and friends of our employees and others are farmers who we buy corn from. This is our appreciation of them.”
Michael Foods will be donating boxes of food to all families in the community. Please remember social distancing. Drive up and we will give you a box.
April 15 - Plainview, Methodist Church, 7:00-9:00 a.m.
April 15 - Hartington, Fire Hall, 11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m.
April 15 - Creighton, Northeast Community Action Lot, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
April 16 - Osmond, Methodist Church Lot, 7:00-9:00 am.
April 16 - Crofton, High School, 11:30 am.-1:30 p.m.
April 16 - Wausa, City Auditorium, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
April 15 - Emerson, High School, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
April 15 - Allen, High School, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
April 15 - Wayne, Journey, 4:00-6:00 p.m.