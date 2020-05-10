emerson

Emerson Randa 

School: Verdigre 

Age: 18

Parents: Kevin and Paige Randa 

Family: Brothers: Kory Randa, Sisters: Kelsey Mitteis and Madisen Randa 

School Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FFA, Band, National Honor Society, TRI-M, One Acts, Quiz Bowl, and Student Council 

Hobbies/Interests: Being outdoors, staying active and eating sweets 

Greatest Challenge: Balancing a busy schedule and doing what’s best for me 

Plans After Graduation: attend Northeast Community College, pursuing a degree in education or wildlife biology 

Goals for the future: Attain a Bachelor's Degree, make money and live a happy life! 

Best Memory in High School: My senior year homecoming and laughing with friends

 