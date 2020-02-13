Meet Braden Eisenhauer
School: Bloomfield High School
Age: 18
Parents: Gary and Janel Eisenhauer
Family: Alexandra 16 Beau 12
School Activities: Football Basketball, Track, One Acts, Speech, National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, Class officer
Hobbies/Interests: Sports Hanging out with friends, cheering on the Packers
Greatest Challenge: “I have no challenge, just opportunities”. Mrs Knox
College Plan to attend/after graduation plans: University of South Dakota - Accounting
Goals for the future: Become a CPA and return back to Bloomfield to practice and start a family
Best Memory in High School: Scoring 1000 points in my basketball career and having the whole community cheer me on.