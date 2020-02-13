Braden Eisenhauer

Meet Braden Eisenhauer

 

School: Bloomfield High School

 

Age: 18

 

Parents: Gary and Janel Eisenhauer

Family: Alexandra 16 Beau 12

 

School Activities: Football Basketball, Track, One Acts, Speech, National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, Class officer

 

Hobbies/Interests: Sports Hanging out with friends, cheering on the Packers

 

Greatest Challenge: “I have no challenge, just opportunities”. Mrs Knox

 

College Plan to attend/after graduation plans: University of South Dakota - Accounting 

 

Goals for the future: Become a CPA and return back to Bloomfield to practice and start a family 

 

Best Memory in High School: Scoring 1000 points in my basketball career and having the whole community cheer me on. 

 

Tags