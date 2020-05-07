Adam DeKay
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age: 18
Parents: Wanda and Perry DeKay
Siblings: James DeKay
What was your best school memory? When I was talking to my long distance learning class about a girl in that class who I thought was not there that day and then they turned the camera to show she was in the room.
What are your future plans after graduation? I plan to attend college at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD.
What was your favorite school lunch?
What was the best lesson you ever learned at school? The best lesson I have learned at school is to be yourself.
Activities or organizations you participated in? Football, One Acts, Basketball, Track, Band, and National Honor Society
What advice can you give underclassmen? I would tell them to enjoy the younger years as much as possible but maintain A's as much as possible and just have fun with high school.