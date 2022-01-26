Three students from the Crofton FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Wednesday.
The 2022 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.
Complete results from Crofton STAR participants:
Interior Design - Sabrina Kaiser - Crofton - gold - district champ
Fashion Construction - Piper Dather - Crofton - gold - district runner up
Repurpose & Redesign - Lillian Earley and Alexa Suing - Crofton - silver - district champ
Parli Pro Test - Cali Bauch - Crofton - bronze
Parli Pro Test - Sierra Tomsu - Crofton - bronze