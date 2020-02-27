Brian

Brian Johnson  

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Jeremie and Mary Johnson

Wendy

Family: James, Matthew, and Ben   

School Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, Speech, FFA, Quiz Bowl, Band, Student Council, NHS, Student Body President 

Hobbies/Interests: Fishing, hunting, hanging out with friends and family   

Greatest Challenge: Balancing activities  

Plans After Graduation: Attend University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) or SJV Seminary 

Goals for the future: Praise God in how I live, serve others, and enjoy friends and family. 

Best Memory in High School: Sitting with some of my favorite people at lunch everyday