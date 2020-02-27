Brian Johnson
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Jeremie and Mary Johnson
Family: James, Matthew, and Ben
School Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, Speech, FFA, Quiz Bowl, Band, Student Council, NHS, Student Body President
Hobbies/Interests: Fishing, hunting, hanging out with friends and family
Greatest Challenge: Balancing activities
Plans After Graduation: Attend University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) or SJV Seminary
Goals for the future: Praise God in how I live, serve others, and enjoy friends and family.
Best Memory in High School: Sitting with some of my favorite people at lunch everyday