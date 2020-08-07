Due to "a large upswing" in Knox County COVID-19 cases, Bloomfield Community Schools will require masks when classes begin Aug. 20.
After discussion with NCDHD, UNMC, Bloomfield board members and Dr. Eckmann, Bloomfield officials announced today they have made the decision that will be starting the school year in masks for everyone.
"Our goal remains, and will remain, to keep our doors open with students in the building for face to face instruction as long as possible. This is our educational priority," according to a school officials. "Knox County is currently experiencing a very large upswing in COVID cases. I was told there are more positives expected today pushing us closer to the orange level (hybrid)."
Bloomfield will provide between two and five masks per student. Families are welcome to provide their own masks as well.