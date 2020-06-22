Arbor Care Center, Hartington, NE has chosen Richard “Moose” Trenhaile as the Resident of the Month for June 2020.
Richard or better known as “Moose” was the oldest of nine children of Harold and Evelyn Trenhaile. He was born in Bloomfield, Nebraska on December 29, 1933. He attended country school for his elementary years, and then attended and graduated from Bloomfield High School.
Moose married Darlene Kastrup March 5, 1953, had 6 children; 3 sons; 2 of whom passed away early in life, and 3 daughters. He has 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Moose & Darlene moved to Chula Vista, CA in 1955 where he worked in an aircraft manufacturing plant, retiring July 1, 1991. He and Darlene traveled a great deal, and at one time put over 18,000 miles on their vehicle in 5 months.
In 1993 they moved back to Bloomfield to be closer to their parents. During this time they wintered in Yuma, AZ for 27 years.
Hobbies include: playing cards, golfing, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles.
Moose has been a welcome addition to our facility since October 16, 2019. We always look forward to his travel adventure stories as well as his laughter and smiles.