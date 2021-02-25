Midwest Bank has announced that Russ Diedrichsen has been named Regional President.
Russ has been with Midwest Bank for 23 years, most recently serving as Branch President in Creighton. For the past year, Tyler Fuchtman has overseen the day-to-day operations in Creighton and will continue to do so, making this a smooth transition for Russ.
As Regional President, Russ will provide leadership to multiple Midwest Bank branches, our insurance department, mortgage lending and several other areas.
“I’m looking forward to working with our staff at all locations throughout Midwest Bank. I also look forward to helping clients with their financial needs,” Diedrichsen said.
Midwest Bank, with assets of over $900 million, serves 9 communities across Eastern Nebraska: Pierce, Pilger, Deshler, Plainview, Creighton, York, Norfolk, Lincoln, and Wisner.