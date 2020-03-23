Santee Community Schools are canceling all student classes and activities from March 31st through the rest of this school year. Beginning Monday, March 30th Santee will be moving to an alternate learning structure and will initiate remote learning opportunities and optional tutoring.
Beginning Monday, March 30, Santee will offer 1-1 tutoring for students to meet the unique needs and challenges --like managing learning despite social distancing, yet still trying to help students progress. Optional individual tutoring will be offered in 30 minute time slots starting March 30 from 8:30am – 1:30pm; Monday-Thursday.
Four-year-olds through 6th grade --tutoring will be by sign-up only, in the mornings from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. (Enter through South Doors)
Grades 7 – 12 Optional individual tutoring will take place from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday –Thursday. Anyone attending the optional-tutoring, including staff, will have their temperature taken prior to entering the building. (Enter through South Doors)
Food service sign up times at SCS will be 10:30-12:30 or online through the social media platform. Sign up will start March 25th.
SCS will also have computer devices for check out with parent/guardian signatures for students in grades 7-12. Chromebook check out: Monday, March 30 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday March 31st from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.