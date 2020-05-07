Raquella Rose Campbell Lapointe
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age: 18
Parents: Kenneth and Marcella Lapointe
Siblings: Ramon, Racyn, and Racia
What was your best school memory? Our field trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha
What are your future plans after graduation? I plan to earn an associates degree in early childhood development.
What was your favorite school lunch? Lasagna
What was the best lesson you ever learned at school? Where there is no struggle, there is no progress.
Activities or organizations you participated in? I have participated in One Acts for 2 years and Volleyball for 1 year.
What advice can you give underclassmen? Just be yourself!