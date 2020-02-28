A massive fire at Michael Foods on Thursday night meant a massive show of support from the community of Bloomfield, not that people would expect anything less from the tight-knit community.
Country Market owners Kristel Mackeprang and Jody Edmundson were among the dozens of community members to step up and help at the fire hall. With fire trucks from Bloomfield/Lindy, Creighton, Crofton, Wausa, Osmond and Plainview, along with countless Central Valley Ag tankers, in a line for more water, volunteers made food and offered water, gatorade, chips and cookies to firefighters.
“We had to make sure they were fed and had water,” Mackeprang said, standing beside two tables full of food and water in the fire hall. “We could just see truck after truck after truck after truck. When something bad happens, this is what you do in a small town.”
Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods, told the Knox County News that the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday by an employee.
"I'm happy to report there was no one injured in the fire," Melena said while outside of the main entry into the Bloomfield facility. "Unfortunately, we did lose some birds, and there is a substantial amount of property damage."
Three miles east of Michael Foods, the busy city was, well, busy helping in its own way. Loecker said they grabbed shopping carts at Country Market and started filling them with supplies for fire fighters.
A sandwich line soon formed at the fire hall as the kitchen filled with more volunteers. Meanwhile Edmundson started making taverns in the Country Market kitchen. It also wasn’t long until Pam and Deland Reynold of the Bloomfield Bakery arrived offering bread and buns.
“We’re wrapping everything, so they can take them and go,” Mackeprang said. “If they want to take a box with more food out there to the others, we’ll do that, too.”
For her 10-year-old daughter, Kysa, she wanted to find a way to help after seeing the massive fire.
“When I saw the fire, I just thought, ‘Is everyone OK?’” Kysa Loeker said. “In Bloomfield, we’re a small town and everyone knows everyone. I’m glad I’m here helping everyone.”
Melena said he was grateful for the support of the community, as well as the firefighters offering mutual aid to the Bloomfield/Lindy Department.
"If I had to guess there could have been 150 firefighters here today. I've seen fire trucks from 6-7 of the neighboring communities," Melena said. "We are just very thankful for all the volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel and the people that came out and helped us out in our time of need."