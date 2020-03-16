Crofton Community Schools announced that they will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17th through Tuesday, March 31st.
School officials said they will be finalizing a plan for education moving forward and will provide information this week.
The North Central District Health Department –-which includes Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, and Rock Counties--has recommended that public and private schools in the NCDHD district begin a two-week hiatus, based on recent information about the COVID-19 pandemic.