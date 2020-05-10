rachel

Rachel Pavelka 

School: Verdigre Public School 

Age: 18

Parents: Doug and Jean Pavelka 

Verdigre Livestock Market

Family: Brothers: Daniel, Joseph, and Jacob Pavelka 

School Activities: Band, Choir, Drill Team, Art Club, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Tri-M, Drama, Cross Country, Track, Quiz Bowl 

Hobbies/Interest: Art and Photography 

Greatest Challenge: Balancing my school work with all of the activities I was involved in during my high school years. 

Plans After Graduation: Attend Mount Marty University majoring in Elementary Education with a double minor in art and special education. 

Goals for the Future: To obtain a job as a teacher in a rural community. 

Best Memory in High School: The good times that were had on the art club trips with Mrs. Barta.

 