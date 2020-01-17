Our Newspapers:
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 13F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A clear sky. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 18, 2020 @ 4:13 am
A football player from Wausa will be among those inducted into the 2020 Nebraska Eight-Man Hall of Fame this summer.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Wausa will not have school on Friday, Jan. 17, due to the weather.